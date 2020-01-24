Beverly Ann Chilton, 74, of Owensboro, passed away Jan. 20, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Owensboro on Oct. 9, 1945, to the late Llyod and Idella Gaines Hamilton. Beverly was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church. She enjoyed Solitaire, crosswords, word searches, lottery tickets, going to the casino, swimming, spending time with family, visiting with friends and caring for others.
Along with her parents, Beverly was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathy Ann Butler; her sisters, Mary Aurelia McHenry, Patricia Ann Thomas, Mary Ruth Simmons, Frances Savellia Epison, Elizabeth Cordelia Johnson and Teresa V. Hill; and her brothers, Alfonse RV Hamilton and James V. Hamilton.
Beverly is survived by her husband of 27 years, James Chilton; her children, Waitman Butler, Aleta Butler, Dorothea (Brutus) Williams and Bernica Butler; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and her brother, James Burnell Hamilton.
Services will be noon Monday, Jan. 27, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory with Father Jerry Riney officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rosehill Cemetery.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Beverly Ann Chilton at www.haleymcginnis.com.
