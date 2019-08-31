CENTRAL CITY -- Beverly Ann Gish, 65, of Central City, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at 5:25 a.m. at her son's home. Mrs. Gish was born June 21, 1954, in Muhlenberg County. She was a secretary at Waypoint Analytical and was of the Pentecostal faith. She was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Keith Gish; father Albert Vincent; mother Pauline Vincent; and brother Allen Lee Vincent.
She is survived by her son, Benjamin Keith (Kayla) Gish of Beech Creek; brother Randy (Linda) Vincent of Bremen; sisters Reba Devine of Newburgh, Indiana, and Scharrlet Markwell of Sacramento; daughter Rena Cobb of Central City; several nieces and nephews; and a multitude of friends.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with the Rev. Mark Carter officiating. Burial will be in New Harmony Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented