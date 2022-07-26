Beverly Ann Rouse, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born March 10, 1939, in Owensboro to the late Homer and Jewel Bruce.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Jimmie Lee Rouse; two daughters, Kim Rouse in 1959 and Lee Ann Rouse in 1998; and a brother, Rondal Bruce.
She is survived by her son, Craig Rouse; a niece; a nephew; an uncle; and several cousins.
Private burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
