Beverly Ann Wermling, 97, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at The Waters of Rockport in Indiana. She was born Nov. 7, 1925, to the late Albert and Golda Wermling. Beverly was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses who spent her early life as a special minister in Chicago, Illinois, then she was assigned to Bolivia as a missionary for a number of years until her father’s passing. She returned home to take care of her mother for a number of years until her mother’s passing. She retired from Medley Distillery as a receptionist.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Wanda Vowels, and a niece, Victoria Vowels Wright.
She is survived by her niece, Deborah Arnold (Bobby Joe); nephew, William C. Vowels (Peggy); three great-nieces, Victoria Nicole Bowman, Beverly Jane Wright, and Carolyn Ann Wright; and one great-nephew, Justin William Vowels.
There will be no public memorial.
The family will have a private memorial according to Beverly’s wishes.
James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Please no flowers. If you would like, make a donation to the World Wide Work of Jehovah’s Witnesses on the www.jw.org website.
