ISLAND — Beverly Ashby, 77, of Island, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 22, 2021, at his home in Island. Beverly Glenn Ashby was born June 27, 1943, in McLean County to the late Oscar Oswald and Eva Rhea Igleheart Ashby and was married to the former Jo Ann Lamb on Dec. 31, 1960. Beverly retired from Ironworkers Local #103 of Evansville, Indiana, was a member of Island Baptist Church and a member of Island Lodge #743 F. & A.M. He was an avid turkey hunter and also enjoyed fishing.
In addition to his parents, Beverly was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Ashby.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Jo Ann Ashby; a daughter, Ann Cobb (Danny) of Elk City, Oklahoma; a son, Brian Ashby (Stacy) of Island; four grandsons, Derek Conrad (Anjelah), Drew Cobb, Nick Ashby and Neil Ashby; two sisters, Linda Colburn (Herman) of Island and Pam Howard (Richey) of Livermore; and a sister-in-law, Barbara Ashby of Owensboro.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Island Baptist Cemetery in McLean County with the Rev. Chad Rafferty officiating. Masonic services will be conducted by the Island Lodge #743 F. & A.M. at the graveside service. There will be no public visitation. Beverly’s services will be streamed live at 11 a.m. Saturday on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Beverly’s family. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
The Beverly Ashby family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Island Lodge #743 F. & A.M., c/o Martin Eaton, 525 S. First St., Island, KY 42350.
