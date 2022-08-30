Beverly F. “Granny” Hancock, 89, of Owensboro, passed from her Earthly home Saturday, August 27, 2022, to fulfill her lifelong ambition to play the piano for Heaven’s choir. She was born August 5, 1933, in Maceo to the late Golman and Marian Fenwick. Beverly was the last surviving charter member of Crosspointe Baptist Church, formerly Temple Baptist. Her quick wit and sense of humor will be missed by her friends in her Dorcas Sunday School class. Most people know the chair in the sanctuary is known as “Beverly’s spot”. She spent most of her working years as store manager at Super X/Hook’s Drugs, retiring in 1991 after 25 years. Beverly loved to travel, having gone to 49 of 50 states, most of which her sister was by her side as they scouted flea markets, antique shops, and garage sales to amass truly amazing “collections”. Other hobbies included playing cards, Scrabble, Skipbo, and enjoying family time.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two children, Cynthia A. Basham (2006) and Wallace G. Hancock Jr. (2018); her sister, Theda Vance (2018); her only nephew, Donnie Church (2013); as well as her oldest grandson, David Brown (2018).
Those left to mourn her loss are a son, David C. Hancock (Debbie); daughter, Tambra Dunn (Tom); grandchildren, Theda Brumfield (Tommy), Jarred Brown (Samantha), Jeffrey Hancock (Joni), Brandon Brown (Krystal), Jessica Clark (Dylan), and Lindsay Rone; great-grandchildren, Zac Brown (Kathryn), Morgan, Sam, Haylee, Miller, MacKenzie, Avery, Alyssa, Annmarie, Adalyn, and Jaxon; and two great-great-grandchildren, Sutton and Hendricks.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 31, 2022, in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and after 9 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
The family would like to say special thanks to the following caregivers that helped make our life easier with their time, compassion, and care freely given, Ashley Jones, Carolyn May, Brenda Coopman, Susan Clements, and Shree Embry. A heartfelt appreciation to Hospice of Western Kentucky for their assistance in her time of need.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Crosspointe Baptist Church, P.O. Box 21705, Owensboro, KY 42304.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
