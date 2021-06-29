Beverly (Head) Jewell Marshall, 81, passed away Saturday June 26, 2021, at her home with family by her side. She was born on Dec. 14, 1939, in Owensboro, to the late John A. and Mary Lucille Head. She attended Owensboro High School and received her bachelor in music degree from Brescia College. Beverly was employed as a medical technologist at Porro Clinical Laboratory/St. Mary’s Medical Center where she retired in 1996.
Beverly was a member of the philanthropic sorority Psi Iota Xi. Besides spending time with her family and friends, Bev had a passion for golf and attending sporting events. She was also a very talented singer and an accomplished poet. Bev touched many lives with her generosity and kindness. Her smile and witty personality brightened each and every day.
In addition to her parents, Beverly was preceded in death by a brother, George Darell Head; her first husband of 34 years, Jack Jewell; and her second husband of 16 years, Jerry Marshall.
Beverly is survived by her children Piper (Matt) Narey and Jeffrey Jewell; grandchildren, Melissa (Keith) Philbrook, Casey (Desiree) Clark, and Chris Clark; great-grandchildren, Jordan (Allison) Miller, Drew Dickson, Kaden Miller, Kailee Miller, Christopher Clark, Keaton Clark, Casey Clark, and Austin Barber; stepsons, Mark (Paula) Marshall and Mike (Sharon) Marshall; and step-grandchildren, Ellie Marshall, Taylor Marshall.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Entombment will follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to IU Health Bloomington Hospice, 619 W. 1st St, Bloomington, IN 47403.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented