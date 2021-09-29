Beverly J. Greer, 81, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Aug. 21, 1940, in Louisville to the late Ivan and Susie Grant. She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. Beverly retired from Daviess County High School after 30 years of service in the cafeteria. She also worked in the nursery at Bellevue Baptist Church for over 20 years and at the YMCA for several years. Lovingly known as Ms. B, she spent her life caring for a multitude of children whom she loved as her own. She was an avid lover of purses.
She was survived by her husband of 59 years, Thomas Greer; daughter Sherry (Jeff) Kingkade; two grandchildren, Amanda (Zack) Ward and Jeffery (Sarah) Kingkade; four great-grandchildren, Nolan, Ella, and Hannah Ward and Jackson Kingkade; brother-in-law Sammy Greer and his wife, Peggy; sisters-in-law Carolyn Greer, Linda Greer, and Mary Ann Grant; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Entombment will be in Rosehill Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and after 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Macedonia Baptist Church, 4839 Millers Mill Road, Owensboro, KY 42303 or Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented