Beverly J. Willis, 71, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022, at her home. She was born November 9, 1950, in Vanderburgh County, Indiana to the late Sam and Ethel Henry Birge. Beverly was retired, having worked as a manager for several convenience stores in Owensboro. She was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed working word search puzzles, reading James Patterson books, and shopping but especially loved spending time with her family.
Beverly was also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth D. Willis August 11, 2014, and a sister, Monica Taylor November 25, 2021.
Surviving is her son, Kenneth D. Willis, Jr., and, wife, Katie, and daughter, Kelly R. James, and husband, Robert, all of Owensboro; eight grandchildren, Tequila (Ankit), Selena (Todd), Coral, Dylan, Ethan, Staysee, Elgin, and Damien; six great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Gale Ray, and husband, David, of Bloomington, Indiana, Patti Reeves of Virginia, and Ethel Smith and husband, Kelly, of Owensboro.
Services for Beverly will be private. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery.
