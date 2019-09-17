Beverly Jane Bell, 88, of Daviess County, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Oct. 26, 1930, in the home where she was raised in Daviess County to the late Robert Austin Magan and Daisy Eugenia Hewlett Magan. Beverly graduated from Daviess County High School and received her degree in education from WKU with post-graduate work at Murray State. She began teaching music in McCracken County. where she met the art teacher and future husband, William Bell, then later in Harrisburg, Illinois while finishing her teaching career in Christian County. Both she and her husband were very active in the Gideons and held state offices in the organization. Beverly served as music and choir director in every church she attended. After her husband passed, she returned to Daviess County to serve at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, the church where her grandparents were charter members. She was an extremely loving mother and grandmother while also enjoying social gatherings with her friends.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bell also was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, William Albert Bell in 1993; daughter Kara Jo Bell in 1958; and her sister, Barbara Faye Price in 1996.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Teri Peacock and husband Jeffrey, and Toni Glass and husband Bill, all of Horn Lake, Mississippi; seven grandchildren, Tara Smith, Joshua Peacock (Maria), Travis Peacock, Liz Waggoner (Logan), Trevor Brown (Jamie), Danielle Adair (Alex), Billy Glass; 11 great-grandchildren; her compassionate niece and nephew who cared for her in her illness, Geni Dorsey and Robert Price; and special friends, Diana Thompson and Mary Yonts.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Interment will be 3 p.m. in Mt. Kenton Cemetery in Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Gideons International, 2906 Melrose Drive, Louisville, KY 40299 or Heartford House/Hospice of W. Kentucky, 3419 Wathen's Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Beverly Bell may be left at www.glenncares.com.
