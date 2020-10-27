CENTRAL CITY — Beverly Jean Campbell, 70, of Central City, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at her home. She was a member of Cherry Hill Baptist Church and a retired school teacher with the Muhlenberg County Board of Education.
Survivors include her son, Michael Campbell; daughter Cathy Cessna; brother Jack Stirsman; sister Debbie Markwell; and mother Helen Stirsman.
Graveside service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Cherry Hill Cemetery. Burial to follow.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
