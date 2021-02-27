Beverly Jean Emmick, 87, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at the Carmel Home. She was born May 1, 1933, in Daviess County to the late Byron Dean and Mary Tyler Cook Spurrier. She was a retired teacher at Daviess County High School. Beverly was a member of St. Stephen Cathedral.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John P. Emmick; her sister, Grace Dean Sanders; brothers-in-law Stephen Emmick and George Allard; sister-in-law Sister Veronica Emmick; and nephew George Allard II.
Survivors include her nieces and nephews, Shelby (Heather) Emmick, Jesse (Deanna) Emmick, Mary Dean (Tim) Miller, Dale (Debbie) Sanders, David Allard, Sue Allard Koett, Jo Krippenstaple (Paul), Steve Allard (Pam), Dan Allard (Amy), Martha Allard and Leigh Ann Allard; great-nieces and great-nephews Deanna Sanders (Bryant Taylor), Jeff (Sasha) Miller, Meredith Miller and Chris Bartlett; great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews Hope, Holland, Harry, Harbin, Hutchins and Curtis Emmick, Gavin Sanders and Cameron Taylor; great-great-great-niece Sailor Miller; two sisters-in-law, Regina Emmick and Betty Allard; and cousin William Cook.
Private graveside services will be at Lewisport Cemetery. James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Stephen Cathedral, 610 Locust St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneral
Commented