Beverly Joan Hawkins, 89, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born August 27, 1933, to the late James and Lucille (Anderson) Edelen in Louisville.
Beverly’s parents formerly owned the Kentucky Mirror Plate and Glass Company, and she worked there with them. She volunteered at Mercy Hospital and Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital, and was a long time member of the Southside Church of Christ. As a child, Bev sang in the “The Rambling Swingsters” band with her father and was known as “Little Beverly”. In her adult years, Bev loved listening to 1940s & 50s crooner music, bird watching/feeding (especially Cardinals), eating out with her friends, making friends with the restaurant servers, and enjoyed collecting owl memorabilia. She was very thoughtful, always calling, writing cards, and remembering everyone’s birthday and anniversary.
In addition to her parents, Bev was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Hugh T. Hawkins, and a great-grandchild, Kennedy Stauffer.
Survivors include her son, Jim Hawkins, and his wife, Carri, of Gallatin, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Laura Lee Harkrider (Ross), Trevor Hawkins (Laura), Jeffrey Hawkins, and Kelli Stauffer (Travis); nine great-grandchildren, Sarah Kate, Beaux, Emmett, Alice, Chase, Everly, Reagan, Mckinley, and Lyndon; and her constant canine companion, “Shug”.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 12 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jim Hawkins, Trevor Hawkins, Jeff Hawkins, Ross Harkrider, Travis Stauffer, and Clay Lankford.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
