Beverly Johnson 70, of Owensboro, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She retired from Lowe's.
Survivors include a son, Steven Johnson; two daughters, Pamela Glenn and Sherry Ashby; a brother, Steve Moore; and a sister, Brenda Wedding.
Service: 6 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery. Visitation: From 2 to 6 p.m. Friday.
Expressions of sympathy: Beverly Johnson Memorial Fund, c/o Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327.
Commented