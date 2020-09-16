Beverly Kay Proctor, 56, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. She was born Jan. 1, 1964, to the late Thomas E. and Barbara Bowley. Beverly loved spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed hobbies such as camping, reading books, putting together puzzles and motorcycles. She was particularly a fan of Stephen King books. Beverly was a loving person with a helping hand and made sure her door was always open to someone in need.
Beverly was also preceded in death by her nephews, Dan Clint Hayden and Michael Hatfield; and great-nephew Jared Payne.
Beverly is survived by her husband, Charles Proctor; sons Richard Matthew Thompson (Jeanie), Christopher John Thompson, Jason David Thompson (Joslyn) and James Daniel Proctor (Megan); grandchildren Alezea, Corey, Alexander, Aiden, Collin, Xavier, Ariel and Addie; sisters Belinda Helm, Brenda Egan and Bonita Day (Byron); brother Tom Bowley Jr.; aunts Mary Jane Freels and Doreen
Aud; mother-in-law Doris Proctor; sisters-in-law
Dana Alvey and Roxanne Proctor; brother-in-law David West; best friend Samantha Powers (Barry); her faithful companion, Little Bit; and a host of uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will conduct a celebration of life at 4 p.m. Thursday at their river camp. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and condolences for the family of Beverly Proctor may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
