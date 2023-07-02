GREENVILLE — Beverly Lee Hocker, 61, died Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. Beverly was a member of First Missionary Baptist Church in Greenville. She worked at First State Bank in Greenville.
Survivors: husband, Darrel Hocker; parents, Leroy and Clarice Willis; son, Phillip Smith; daughters, Kendrea Smith, Phelan (Steve) Aliprandi, and Mercedes Watkins; and sisters, Pam Pearson, Lisa Wells, and Andrea Willis.
Service: Noon Thursday, July 6, 2023, at First Missionary Baptist Church, 209 Oak St., Greenville. Burial: West End Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy: Bibbs Funeral Home, P.O. Box 394, Greenville, KY 42345.
Final tribute entrusted to Bibbs Funeral Home, 109 Court Row, Greenville, KY 42345.
