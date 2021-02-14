Beverly Louise Howard Keller, 81, of Maceo, was welcomed into the kingdom of heaven to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Feb. 10, 2021. Her devotion to her family and firm belief in God supported her through her medical challenges and ultimately gave her peace.
Beverly was born to the late Clement and Edwena Howard on May 11, 1939. She was born and raised on a farm in Whitesville and attended St. Mary of the Woods Catholic School. She was employed at Owensboro Cannery and retired from Omico Plastics after 20 years. In tough times, she went out of state to Farbest Foods in Huntingburg, Indiana, to help support her family.
Beverly was blessed with a large and loving family. She married her best friend and Marine, Joseph Bernard Keller, on April 10, 1958. Beverly helped raise her five children with patience, discipline and humility and dedicated them to God.
She enjoyed shopping with her family, word search puzzles, gardening, walking, hummingbirds, traveling with her family and UK basketball. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking and hosting Sunday dinners. Her grandchildren meant the world to Beverly. She was very involved in their lives and cherished every moment she was able to spend with them.
Beverly was kind and soft-spoken. She is dearly missed by her loved ones who celebrate the fact that she is at peace with her creator.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Joseph Bernard Keller Sr.; three sisters, Nola (Bell) Cummins, Marie Roach and Frances (Nan) Ann Howard; and two brothers, Charles and James Hugh Howard.
She is survived by her three daughters; Janet (Tom) Hagan, Debbie (Rob) Leathem and Pat (Gary) Lively; two sons, Bobby Keller and Joseph Bernard (Tina) Keller Jr.; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister Adeline Howard; and brothers Victor (Carol) Howard and Joseph (Geneva) Howard.
A private Mass will be held at St. Pius Tenth Catholic Church with Father Tom Buckman officiating. Interment will be at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. The Mass will be livestreamed at 10 a.m. Monday at www.stpiustenthparish.org. Inclement weather may affect the time and date of the Mass.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the funeral home or take the form of contributions to St. Pius Tenth Catholic Church.
Memories and condolences for the family of Beverly Keller may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented