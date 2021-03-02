Beverly McCandless “grabbed the brass ring” whenever is came around, and she took the ride wherever it led her.
The first child of James G. and Virginia A. Stutzman Terry, born in Petersburg, Indiana. She traveled the world, from trips through Canada to Alaska as a young girl, then cross-country “okie-style” moves as a young mother to world traveler as an adult. On the way she raised many children.
Beverly loved seeing new places, but her joy in life was other people. She touched so many with her compassion, openness, and total acceptance.
Beverly was relentlessly optimistic. Cheerfulness and an absolutely positive outlook drove her life. She will be missed by too many to count.
She is survived by Jerry, her loving soul-mate and lucky husband of 63+ years; children, Jim, Wesley (Kelly), Alicia and Mark (Barbi); a brother, Bob (Kathy) of Florida; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heartford House, Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
A service for Beverly will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021 at St. Pauls Episcopal Church, 301 SE 1st, Evansville, Indiana, at 2 p.m.
Care by Cardinal Cremation Society.
