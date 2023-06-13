HAWESVILLE — Beverly Northern, 75, of Hawesville, passed away Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Belleville, Illinois. She was born in Evansville, Indiana Oct. 3, 1947, to the late Burl and Flora Canfield Young. Beverly loved the Lord. She was a housewife and enjoyed taking care of her family, along with spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Beverly also took time for crafting, thrifting, and making jewelry, and she loved to travel. She also liked to watch old war movies and play games on her computer, and she loved cats.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Deidre Griffin and brothers, Carroll Young and Charles Ricketts.
Beverly is survived by her husband, Bob Northern; children, Brenda Harmon, Susan (Mark) Abrams, and Duane (Jamee) Hodges; brothers, Michael (Janet) Young and Tracey (Vickie) Young; stepchildren, Rocky (Angie) Northern, Dean Northern, Robert Northern, Denice Pehrson, and Patrick Bolen; grandchildren, Kelsey, Dale, Warren, Shelby, Jenna, Dalen, Emmalen, and Mary; step-grandchildren, Clay, Matthew, Graham, and Paige; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral arrangements will be private with care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the charity of your choosing.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
