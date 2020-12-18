Beverly Rose Snider, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Hermitage Manor Nursing Home. She was born Nov. 2, 1937, in Freelandville, Indiana, to the late Harold and Mabel Singleton Schaefer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dallas Snider; and son Mark Snider.
She is survived by two daughters, Beth Snider and Karen Rowan (Bob); son Ross Snider; two grandchildren, Amanda Rowan and Ryan Rowan (April); two great-grandchildren, Reece and Lilianna Mae Rowan; sister Gale Brocksmith; and brother Gary Brocksmith (Kathy).
Private services will be at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Sorgho Church Cemetery.
