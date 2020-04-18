Beverly Ruth Brooks Bartlett of Owensboro died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at her home and went to be with her Savior Jesus Christ, her beloved husband, Dane, and her family that have gone before. Mrs. Bartlett was born April 14, 1933, in Daviess County to the late William and Marguerite Johnson Brooks. She was a devoted member of First Christian Church, part of the Faholo Sunday school class, past deaconess, Sunday school teacher, choir member and Disciples Women’s Ministries. Beverly had previously been a member of Buena Vista Baptist Church with her husband, attending the Reaper’s class, serving as a Sunday school teacher and Bible story lady for the Christian Learning Center.
Mrs. Bartlett was employed at Texas Gas Transmission Corp. for 20 years. She was a member of Junior Women’s Club, Owensboro Art Guild, Campbell Club, Owensboro Country Club and the YMCA. Beverly graduated from Owensboro High School, attended Western Kentucky University, Kentucky Wesleyan and Brescia University. She enjoyed being with children, painting in watercolors, playing golf, lap swimming and winters in Naples, Florida.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bartlett also was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dane, in 2011; sisters Mary Elizabeth, Hilda Lee and Martha Ann Brooks; nephews William Robert Pendleton and Randy Erickson; and brother-in-law Sonny Morrison.
She is survived by nieces Ann Pendleton Head and Shannon Erickson; nephew Dane Morrison (Diana); great-niece Emily Feighery (J.P.); great-nephews Brad Erickson (Melissa), Gene Head (Robbie), Darien Head (Barbara), William R. Pendleton Jr. (Chantelle), Thomas Graham Pendleton and Nathaniel and Andrew Morrison; and sister-in-law Dorothy Morrison.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, Mrs. Bartlett’s funeral arrangements at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory will be private. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Sunrise Children’s Family Services, 1925 Frederica St., Ste. 200, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Beverly may be left at www.glenncares.com.
