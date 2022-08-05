HAWESVILLE — Beverly Ruth Coyle, 83, of Hardinsburg, formally of Hawesville, died Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Ruth was a member at Central Baptist Church and a housewife.
Survivors: daughter, Sondra Burk, and a son, Johnny Rice.
Service: 11 a.m. Monday, August 8, 2022, at Central Baptist Church. Burial: Memory Gardens. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
