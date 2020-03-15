HAWESVILLE — Beverly S. “Suzi” Brown, 66, passed away peacefully in her home Feb. 15, 2020, in Bayou Vista, Texas.
She was born in Alexander, Virginia on March 14, 1953, to Walter and Nona Wood. Suzi graduated from Owensboro High School and Kentucky Wesleyan College. She obtained a BA in accounting and worked in that field until she retired in 2009. One of her favorite places of employment was working with the Ursuline Order in Mt. Saint Joseph. After retiring, she and her husband moved to Bayou Vista. Suzi was a loving-devoted wife, who enjoyed cooking for family and special friends. She will be deeply missed by her family and the many great friends that she made throughout her life.
Suzi was predeceased by her parents and a sister-in-law, Lulu Brown.
She is survived by her loving husband of 27 wonderful years, Jody Brown. Other survivors include two daughters: Trina Ogle (Tom), of Hawesville, and Amy Shelton (Dax), of Owensboro; grandchildren Jake Ogle, Jenna Shelton, Ty Ogle and Mollee Shelton; a brother, Walter Wood, of Nashville, Tennessee and his children, Clay and Daley; in-laws Cricket Sheffield (Michael), of Austin, Texas, Mike McGallagher (Kay), of Mobile, Alabama, Barbara Dendy Knox, of Picayune, Mississippi, Robert Dendy, of Cypress, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
Private services were held in Bayou Vista. The family request expressions of sympathy be made to Tzu Zoo Rescue at tzuzoorescue.com or the Ursuline Sisters at ursulinesmsj.org.
