FORDSVILLE — Beverly Townsley, 41, of Fordsville, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Ohio County Healthcare in Hartford.
Survivors include her daughter, Carolyn Townsley; her husband, Alan Townsley; two brothers, Jeff Dockery and Carl Zwanzig; and one sister, Lisa Greer.
Private memorial services will be held at a later date.
William L. Danks Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Beverly Townsley by visiting her memorial tribute
