GREENVILLE — Beverly Wayne “Buddy” Johnson, 85, of Greenville died Monday, November 21, 2022, at Maple Health and Rehabilitation. He was born in Muhlenberg County September 26, 1937, the son of Winfield Scott Johnson and Evelyn Fitzhugh Johnson. He was an Army veteran and a member of Carter Creek Missionary Baptist Church. He retired from TVA as a machinist in 2001. He was a UK basketball fan, a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Charlesann Johnson.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Beverly Ann Johnson of Greenville; two daughters, Sheryl (Alan) Turpen of Florence, Alabama and Shannon (Jeff) Grundy of Greenville; three grandchildren, Allyson Farris, Benjamin (Liz) Turpen, and Karsyn Grundy; one great-granddaughter, Isla Ruth Farris; and one brother, Mike (Rita) Johnson of Central City.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville, with Rev. John Day officiating, assisted by Rev. Kerry Vincent. Burial will follow in Carter Creek Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
