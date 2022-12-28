HAWESVILLE — Bevin Kennedy, 73, of Hawesville, died suddenly Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in Hart County. Bevin was born in Rome, Indiana Sept. 12, 1949, to the late Kirby Bevin and Marybelle Harris Kennedy. Bevin was of the Baptist faith, worked at Tell City Chair for 26 years, Kimbles, and Southwire as a security guard.
He loved to hunt and fish. He liked to work in his garden and taking care of his rabbits, but his biggest thing was doing Karaoke every Friday and Saturday night at McMarios in Cannelton, Indiana and at Pam and Dave’s Pool Hall in Cloverport.
He loved his grandkids with all his heart and would do anything with them and for them like pulling them in a cart behind his mower and showing them how to do things for themselves. He also enjoyed helping his friends, like Thelma Robertson, when she called.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary “Cat” Catherine Kennedy, and a sister, Alma Louise Judd.
Survivors in include his wife of 55 years, Lottie Brandle Kennedy; son, Kevin Ray (Vicki) Kennedy; four grandchildren, Ronan Marion Kennedy, Leonard Earl Kennedy, Jon Christopher Lindsey, and Cheyenne Lindsey; sister, Mary Frances Swicegood; brother, James H. Kennedy; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel, with the burial following in Serenity Hills. Bevin’s family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for Bevin family at https://www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
