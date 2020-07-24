William Darrell Bell, 94, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born Aug. 23, 1926, in Weakley County, Tennessee. He graduated from Martin High School in Tennessee in 1944, where he was the salutatorian and attended Murray State and University of Louisville. Bill retired from Bellsouth after 46 years as a supervisor and was a U.S. Navy veteran. He was a member of Third Baptist Church and Kiwanis Club, where he was the director from 1970 to 1971 and president from 1973 to 1974, and the Masonic Lodge, where he was a Master from 1953 to 1954 and District Department Grand Master from 1954 to 1955. He was on the board of directors for Wendell Foster from 1973 to 1977, president of the Woodlands subdivision for two years, a Kentucky Colonel and past PTA president at Madora Elementary School in Louisville.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lura E. Waggoner Bell; brother, Harry Bell; and sister, Norma Byars.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Linda Sue Heathcott Bell; daughter, Kathi Maddox (Anthony); two grandchildren, Nicholas Dalzell and Lauren Dalzell Settles; two great-grandchildren, Dawson Settles and Evie Settles; and several nephews and a niece.
Funeral service and Masonic service will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at Owensboro Memorial Gardens Chapel, with military honors. Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Third Baptist Church, P.O. Box 808, Owensboro, KY 42302 or Tourette Association of America, 42-40 Bell Boulevard, Suite 205, Bayside, NY 11361.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davis
