William Herbert Bruner, Jr., 82, of Owensboro, died Jan. 6, 2021, at Norton Hospital in Louisville. He was born on May 1, 1938, in Owensboro to the late William & Gertrude Bruner. Bill was retired from Kroger and was a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include his son, Scott Alan (Cortney) Bruner, and grandchildren.
Graveside services will 1 p.m. Tuesday at Rosehill Cemetery. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented