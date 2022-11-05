Bill “Bubby” Huskisson, 80, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Daviess County to the late William D. and Rose Marsh Huskisson.
Bill was a 1961 graduate of Daviess County High School where he played football. He retired from the Hon Company in 2006 after 45years of service. Bill was a member of Owensboro Christian Church. He loved spending time with family, was an avid U.K. fan, and loved animals, especially the many dogs and cats he had through the years.
He was preceded in death by siblings, Linda Hebner and Stevie Huskisson.
Bill is survived by his wife of 61 years, Phyllis Huskisson; children, Shelley Sexton (Kenny) of Reynold’s Station and Rick Huskisson (Patsy) of Grand Rapids, Michigan; grandchildren, Levi Huskisson (Amy), Aaron Huskisson (Merideth), Charelle McKinney, and Wyatt Carwile (Justin); great-grandchildren, Matthew, Chastity, Christian, Wesley, Ariana, Xavier, Oliver, and Fernanda; siblings, Gene Huskisson, Brenda Boswell, Barbara Rickard, Lois Velotta, Joyce Wills, Alice Hill, Jimmy Huskisson, Johnny Huskisson, and Terri Francis; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved cat, Gideon.
The funeral service will be 4 p.m. Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, 10168 Linn Station Road #100, Louisville, KY 40223 or Owensboro Humane Society, 3101 West 2nd St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
