CENTRAL CITY — Bill “Buck” Ervin Washburn, 94, of Central City died Monday, September 12, 2022. He served in the United States Army military police in the Korean War. He was a talented builder, businessman, and general contractor.
Survivors: wife, Dorothy Nell Washburn, and his sons, Chester “Chet” (Sally) Washburn and Steve (Kim) Washburn
The family will have a private celebration of life.
Tucker Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented