Bill Froehlich, family man, businessman, and civic leader passed away on Dec. 24, 2019. He was 89. William Joseph Froehlich was born Dec. 14, 1930, one of 12 children of the late Paul and Ava Harl Froehlich. Bill was a graduate of St. Joseph High School and attended Brescia University. He worked at Wyndall's before joining the U.S. Navy. While serving in Hawaii he met and married his wife Eloise. He had been in sales with Colgate-Palmolive and owned and operated the Frolic Night Club. He held office as Daviess County Judge-Executive for three terms, having previously served one term as a Daviess County Commissioner. Mr. Froehlich had been the executive director of the Kentucky Judge-Executive Association, the deputy commissioner for the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, and principal assistant to the transportation secretary under Governor Wallace Wilkinson. He had owned and operated the Froehlich Ham House.
His professional affiliations included membership in the Kentucky Association of Counties, chairman of the Green River Area Development District, a member of the board of directors of the former Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital, the Kentucky Literacy Commission, a board member of Owensboro-Daviess County Industry, Inc, and a board member of Audubon Area Community Services. He had been a longtime faithful member of St. Pius X Catholic Church. Bill Froehlich loved children.
Preceding him in death were his wives, Eloise Lere Froehlich, the mother of his children, and Martha O'Bryan Froehlich; his stepdaughters, Dana O'Bryan and Pam Cox; his sisters, Ava Froehlich, Helen Franey, Louise Haynes, Gloria Burcham, June Clark, and Sylvia Heflin; and his brothers, P.J. Froehlich, Tom Froehlich, and Jim Froehlich.
Those left to honor his memory include his children, Joey Froehlich of Frankfort, Danny Froehlich (Mary) of Owensboro, Rae Chandler (J.R.) of Ensor, and Dawn Poyner (John) of Owensboro; his stepchildren, Michelle Eason, John O'Bryan, Richard O'Bryan, Tracy Settles, Cindy Zambrano, Neil O'Bryan, Beth Blandford, and Carrie Sheriff; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins; his brother, Norman Froehlich (Joan); his sister, Shirley Jarboe; and his friend, Jean Scheible.
The funeral Mass for Bill Froehlich will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Pius X Catholic Church, followed by entombment in the mausoleum of Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, with prayers at 7 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Alzheimer's Association, St. Pius X Catholic Church, or the Lake Fund for the Heartford House of Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky.
Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family of Bill Froehlich at www.glenncares.com.
