Bill Kemp, 72, of Owensboro, died Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was the plant manager of Madisonville Paving/Road Builders. He attended Sinking Fork Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Cindy Armstrong Kemp; daughters, Stephanie (Mike) Humphries, and Stacey (Rick) Jennings; son, Jared Kemp; stepson, Stephen Armstrong; stepdaughter, Jennifer (Jason) Hamilton; brother, Lawrence Bo (Kathy) Greenier; and sister, Sherry Mueller.
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Sinking Fork Baptist Church. Private burial: Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial contributions: Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.
