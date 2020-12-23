On Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, William A. Meyer (Bill) loving husband, father, grandfather and brother went to be with the Lord at the age of 65. He was born in 1955 to Earl R. and Margaret Meyer in Rockport, Indiana. Bill was an auto mechanic for 40 years. He loved trucks and cars and bragging about his grandkids. He enjoyed portraying Santa Claus for 28 years. He always took care of everyone and will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother; and brothers Russell Meyer, James Meyer and Jerry Ramburger.
He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Ella M. Meyer; daughters Christy Ruiter (Wendy) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Christy Morris (Allen) of Owensboro; sons Roger Eric Dame (Selena) and William Pate of Myrtle Beach; 12 grandchildren, Gabrielle Meyer, Christy Leigh Solanri, Logen Ruiter of Myrtle Beach, Ashley Stovall (Jason), Claire Roberts, Cory Gilmore, Bryson Morris, Lyrica Morris, Payton Dame, Madeline Dame, Dalton and Preston White; six great-grandchildren; his loving sisters, Judy Gasaway, Connie Estes of Owensboro and Linda Thorpe of Grandview, Indiana; brother Gary Ramburger of Chrisney, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory, where it will be livestreamed at www.davisfuneralhome.com. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the funeral or visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
