William H. Oost, 87, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Signature HealthCARE at Hillcrest. He was born May 11, 1932, in Daviess County to the late Hammon Darrell and Mae Louise Oost. Bill worked for Coca-Cola after high school then retired from National Linen Company and American General Insurance. He was a faithful member of Eaton Memorial Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kimberly Ann Oost; and three brothers, Jim, Darrell and Ray Oost.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Betty Oost; daughter Debbie Koons; son Byron Oost (Saucy); grandchildren Gina Oost, Myles Bashioum, Danny Oost, Chad Koons, Brandon Horn, Noah Oost, Jeremy Phillips, Stephanie Rush and Zach Phillips; 14 great-grandchildren; sister Ella Mae Barks; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory officiated by Dr. Dennis McFadden. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and after 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Eaton Memorial Baptist Church Window Fund, 1225 Orchard St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
