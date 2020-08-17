Bill Renfrow, 75, of Owensboro passed away on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. Bill was a Christian and is now with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was born Feb. 9, 1945, in Daviess County to the late Owen and Nella Keown Renfrow. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church for 56 years and loved all of his church family. He worked as a welder and member of Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 633 for over 50 years. Bill enjoyed hunting and fishing with his friend, Ed Owens. Papaw Renfrow loved planting a garden every year and sharing with his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Buster Renfrow; and sister, Rose Horton.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judy Magan Renfrow; two sons, Rex Renfrow and Raymond Renfrow; grandchildren, including a special grandson, Byron Ray Hatton, Dillin Renfrow, Timber Whitney, and Dallas Hunter Renfrow; great-grandson, Ryder Lee Hatton; siblings, Lulabelle Scalf (Willie), Phyllis Heltsley (George), Joe Renfrow, and Sissy Reynolds; and several nieces and nephews that he loved very much.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
