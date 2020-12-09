CALHOUN — Bill Shown, 82, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at his home in Calhoun. Billie Thomas Shown was born Sept. 11, 1938, in Ohio County to the late Claude Augustus and Euna William Hoover Shown and was married to the former Linda Sue Kittinger on April 8, 1967. Bill was a mechanic, a retired coal miner and a member of Calhoun Lions Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, working in the yard and pitching washers.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Linda Sue Shown, who died Oct. 15, 2015; and by a son, James Shown.
Survivors include a son, Jason Shown (Tina) of Calhoun; and a granddaughter, Jacqueline Shown of Calhoun.
Private family services will be Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Van Ashton officiating. Burial will be in the Shown Cemetery in Ohio County. Bill’s services will be streamed live at 1 p.m. Friday on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
The Bill Shown family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Shown Cemetery Fund, c/o Debbie Hart, 2755 Hoopee Hill Road, Hartford, KY 42347.
