Bill “Smitty” Smith, 64, of Owensboro died Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Bill was born in Daviess County on July 31, 1957 to the late John Anderson Smith and Margaret Haynes Smith.
Smitty was retired from Owensboro Public Schools where he was maintenance director. He loved using his carpentry skills to build anything and was a great handyman. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed spending time on the golf course and umpiring baseball.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Tina Henry Smith; a son, Travis Smith; a sister, Doris Britt (the late, Bodie Britt); and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 2:00pm on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 at James H Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Sorgho. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 3-7 p.m. and on Wednesday from Noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St Jude’s, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
