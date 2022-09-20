HARDINSBURG —
Bill Stevens, 75, of Hardinsburg died Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was a retired carpenter and a Vietnam veteran of the United States Air Force.
Survivors: daughters, Crystal Stevens and Tamara Brock, and sisters, Ruby Aldridge, Mary Haste, and Stella Gibson.
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Westview Cemetery. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
