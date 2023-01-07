MANCHESTER, OHIO — Bill Trodglen, 74, of Manchester, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. He was born Aug. 7, 1948, in Daviess County, the son of the late Joseph and Clarice Waltrip Trodglen. He was the widower of the late Vickie Jones Trodglen who passed away in 2016.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Bruce Trodglen; granddaughter, Vada Crevier; brothers, Sonny and Roy Trodglen; and sisters, Sissy Wells and Martha Jones.
He is survived by his daughters, Shannon (Tim) Frasure, Misti (John) Pearce, and Kristi (Tom) Crevier; grandchildren, Sam Crevier, Morgan Frasure, Ciera (Brandon) Moran, and Mason Maher; great-grandchildren, Karter and Kanten Moran; siblings, Bettie Wagner, Beverly Gore, JoAnn Rich, and Tony Trodglen; sister-in-law, Janice Trodglen; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Bill’s life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Wilson Funeral Home, 35 West 2nd St., Manchester, Ohio.
