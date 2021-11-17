Bill Tweddell, 92, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Owensboro to the late Mary Daniel Tweddell.
Bill was a U.S. Army veteran who served during World War II. He spent more than 40 years working at Glenmore Distillery and was a longtime member of the Elks Lodge. For many years, Bill drove in dirt track races and was an avid bowler. He enjoyed excellent health until his final days and was mowing grass as recently as two weeks ago.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Irene Dowers Tweddell, in 2014; a daughter, Patricia “Dianne” Peyton, in 2018; a sister, Mary Cox; and a brother, Jim Tweddell.
Mr. Tweddell is survived by a grandson, Patrick Peyton of Owensboro; a niece, Renae Mattingly; and nephews Rick and Allen Tweddell, Billy Dale and Jim Travis, Junior Maske and David Shreve.
The service will be noon Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service Thursday. Burial will be at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Owensboro Humane Society, 3101 W. Second St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Condolences and memories may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented