HARTFORD — Billie “Bill” Eugene Killman, 91, of Harford, passed away after a lingering illness in Hartford Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. He was the son of the late Robert H. “Neighbor” Killman and the late Mary Alwilda Bennett Killman Russell.
For 21 years he served in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War and obtained the rank of chief master sargeant. Following his time in the Air Force, he worked for Peabody Coal Company and Ken Mines, and he was an electrician for 22 years. He also established a farm while working simultaneously at Peabody Coal Company. He was a member of the Nile Temple Seattle, Washington Shriner, Hartford Masonic Lodge #675, and the UMWA Local #8941 Ken Mines.
He enjoyed seeing the country, whether through the service, traveling on his motorcycle with friends, or seeing Disney World through the eyes of his beloved grandchildren, Patrick and Sarah.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert L. “Bob” Killman, and a sister, Marie Logue.
He married his childhood friend and wife of 71 and a half years, Patricia Martin Killman, and he was a father to one son, Russell Killman and wife, Carrie White Killman, of Hartford, and one daughter, Cpt. Billye Killman Moffatt, of the US Air Force, and husband, Michael Moffatt, of Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was the proud grandfather of two grandchildren, Patrick Moffatt and Sarah Killman, and a great-grandfather to Luka Morton and Chelsea Elizabeth Moffatt. He also leaves behind a brother, Claude R. “Pete” Killman of Earlington; two sisters, Deloris Walker of Melbourne, Florida and Sharon Pharris of Birmingham, Alabama; along with several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at Hartford Memorial Funeral Chapel, with Bro. Glen Armstrong officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Hartford. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m., with a masonic service at 7 p.m. led by the Hartford Masonic Lodge #675 A&FM, Monday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
