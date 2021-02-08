HARTFORD — Billie Dunbar Quisenberry, 75, of Hartford, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at Signature Healthcare of Hartford. She was born Nov. 4, 1945, in Owensboro, to the late John and Margaret Dunbar. Billie was a member of Boling Chapel United Methodist Church.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil L. Quisenberry.
She leaves behind to cherish memories, her son, Andy (Aimee) Quisenberry, of Beaver Dam; two grandsons, Kyle and Connor Quisenberry; three sisters, Martha Vanover, of Owensboro, Christine Payne and Johnnie Mae Dunbar, both of St. Louis, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Boling Chapel United Methodist Church with burial in Boling Chapel Cemetery in Hancock County. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the church. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for visitation and the funeral service will be limited and masks are required in accordance with state guidelines.
Care has been entrusted to Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Boling Chapel Cemetery.
