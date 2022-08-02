FRANKFORT, KANSAS — Billie J. Wassenberg, 90, of Frankfort, Kansas died Friday, July 29, 2022, at Frankfort Community Care Home. Billie was born January 3, 1932, in Island to Frank and Louise (Dunlap) Foote. She went to high school in Owensboro. On October 17, 1970, Billie was united in marriage to Wilfred Wassenberg at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Owensboro. Billie managed the Surf Motel in Marysville, Kansas for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sisters, Cecil Ann Foote and JoAnn Roberts.
Survivors include her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
A rosary service will be held at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church in Marysville, Kansas. A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. Burial will be in St. Gregory’s Catholic Cemetery.
A memorial fund has been established and will be designated later. Contributions may be sent in care of Kinsley Mortuary, Marysville, Kansas.
