BEECHCREEK -- Billie Joyce McPherson, 84, of Beechcreek died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. She was a lunchroom cook at Hughes Kirk High School. She attended Greenbrier General Baptist Church.
Survivors include her sons, Ricky McPherson, Terry McPherson; daughter, Vicky Wolfe; sister, Freda Lovell.
Services: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Burial: Old Jackson Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: From 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home.
