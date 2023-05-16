GREENVILLE — Billie King Robertson, 82, of Greenville, died Saturday May 13, 2023, at Greenville Hospital with her family by her side. She worked for Maple Manor and Muhlenberg County Hospital and was a member of Green River Chapel.
Survivors: daughter, Sheena (Scott) Chumley; son, Jimmy (Rhen) King; and sister, Linda Oller.
Service: Noon Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
