BEAVER DAM — Billie Neal Stewart, 90, of Beaver Dam, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at his residence. He retired from General Electric and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.
Survivors include one son, William Kenneth Stewart.
Service: 2 p.m. Monday with full military honors at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Monday. Burial: Private in Evergreen Cemetery, Louisville.
Due to health and public safety mandates, our capacity will be limited to 50%, and facial coverings will be required.
