Billy B. Shackelford, 62, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020. He was born in Augsburg, Germany, to the late Patsy Teague Shackelford and Billy Boyd Shackelford. Billy was a retired master electrician. He enjoyed fishing, singing, playing guitar, visiting the ocean and mountains and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Along with his parents, Billy is preceded in death by his daughter, Christin Raymer.
Billy is survived by his wife, Dorris Shackelford; his children, Christopher Shackelford, Natalie Hill, Carrie (Jason) O’Bryan and Chrystal (David) Hicks; his stepfather, Donnie Jackson; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; his siblings, Hayden, Patrick, Kenny and Dennis Shackelford; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be noon Wednesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, and again from 11 a.m. until time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
