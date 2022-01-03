BEECHMONT — Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great grandfather, Billy Bruce Mauzy, 90, of Beechmont, went to be with the Lord on December 31, 2021. Billy passed peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving wife and all of his children at his side. Born on September 28, 1931 in Drakesboro, he is preceded in death by his mother, Anna Brumley; brother, Cecil Mauzy; sister, Dorthy Gentry; and grandparents, Walter and Josie Brumley.
Billy grew up with a strong foundation in faith, hard work, self-reliance and devotion to family. He was married on February 19, 1955 to the love of his life, Marilyn Jo Gill Mauzy. They were blessed with four children, Jeanetta Storms (Paul), of Russellville, Cynthia Adkins (Mike), of New Baltimore, Michigan, Bruce Mauzy (Susie), of Owensboro, and Sheri Mauzy, of Beechmont.
Bill was retired from TVA, as a blacksmith, where he worked for 19 years, and previously worked as a blacksmith for Phelps Dodge Corporation for 20 years in Bisbee, Arizona. Affectionately known as “Ears” to many he worked with; he was a true craftsman with his hands, and he loved working to create tools to solve any need. Bill was known as being strong, and never quit anything until it was finished to the highest standard of perfection.
Along with his immediate family, Bill is survived by six grandchildren, Brian Decker, Jennifer Rutherford, Jaimie Petty, Julie Stair, Elizabeth Mauzy-Martin, and Leah Raimondo; 17 great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Jacob, Zach, Drew, Jeffrey, Jayson, Joseph, Raygan, Ryne, Piper, Emme, Elli, Emma, Rylie, Noah, John, and Paisleigh; four great-great-grandchildren, Anna, Allie, Axel, and Oaklyn.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home with Bruce Mauzy officiating. Burial will follow in Hazel Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 4, 2022 beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
