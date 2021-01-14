Billy C. Bartlett, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Wellington Parc. He was born Aug. 26, 1937, in Ohio County, to the late Rosel Bartlett and Pearl Bozarth Crowe. Billy was retired from the U.S. Navy, where he proudly served for 20 years. After that, he worked for Mullen and Haynes for 22 years before retiring for good. He was a deacon at Yelvington Baptist Church, where he was a member for many years. Before moving into town later in life, Billy and his family lived on a farm for 40 years, where he thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors and tinkering in his garage. After his retirement, he enjoyed travelling, camping and spending the winter months in Florida. He was also an avid fan of UK basketball.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by two sisters, Ilene Pinkston and Jacqueline Pollard; three brothers, Alvey, Edgar and Larry Bartlett; a grandson, Andrew Beauchamp; and two sons-in-law, Gary Beauchamp and Spencer Adkins.
Billy is survived by his wife of 61 years, Phyllis Hartman Bartlett; two daughters, Lori Beauchamp of Maceo and Susan Adkins of Lewisport; grandchildren Kim Adkins Payne (Rusty) of Maceo, Jeremy Adkins (Elizabeth) of Texas and Matthew Beauchamp of Lewisport; great-grandchildren Jacey and Justin Brooks of Maceo, Hannah, Owen and Beau Adkins, all of Texas, and Sadie Beauchamp of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
The service for Billy Bartlett, with limited attendance due to health directives, will be held Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Burial will be in the Field of Honor at Owensboro Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
The number of those attending the visitation and funeral service shall be with current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks. For visitation and service, please enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Kelly Cemetery Fund, Yelvington Cemetery Fund or the Salvation Army.
Memories and condolences for the family of Billy Bartlett may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented