HARTFORD — Billy C. Whittaker, 78, of Hartford, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro. He was born Oct. 30, 1942, in Hartford, the son of William Clayton and Lois Marie Wigginton Whittaker.
Billy was an avid classic car enthusiast and enjoyed dirt track racing and NASCAR. He was a life-long member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and worked as an electrician for over 40 years.
Aside from his parents, Billy is preceded in death by his wife, Edith “Edie” Whittaker, who passed away in 2007 after 44 years of marriage.
Left to honor Billy’s memory are his daughters, Laura (Michael) Brown, Linda (Jeff) Roysdon, and Pamela (James) Ford; eight grandchildren, Brittany Brown, Monnie Brown, Hope (Tristan) Norris, Tyler (Autumn) Payne, Christopher Ford, Leslie Ford, Jarred Ford, and Nicholas (Emily) Ford; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Devona (Andy) Kvartek; and one niece, Jennifer Kvartek.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Miller Schapmire Funeral Home in Hartford.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Ohio County, 1211 Old Main Street, Hartford, KY 42347.
All who wish to honor Billy at the visitation and funeral are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Billy C. Whittaker, at www.millerschapmire.com.
